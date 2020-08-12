YFI Increased, Listed on Popular Crypto Currency Exchange

The cryptocurrency asset YFI once again exploded after being listed on the digital asset exchange Binance. Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Yearn.Finance’s management token has risen more than 18,860% since mid-July, when it began trading around $ 31.65.

50% Increase After Listing

According to CoinGecko, following the Binance announcement, the asset’s value rose by more than 50% from about $ 4,495 to $ 6,941. Binance will offer YFI pairs with Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), Binance stablecoin (BUSD) and Tether (USDT).

Andre Cronje, founder of the Yearn.Finance protocol, explained that he initially intended YFI to be a completely “worthless” management token.

In a blog post in mid-July, Cronje said it had issued the token to give up the management of control mechanisms, configurable fees, maintenance checks and various systems of Yearn.Finance.



