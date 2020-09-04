YFI Continues To Rise Against Bitcoin (BTC)

September was a hard start for the cryptocurrency markets. While leading cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been in decline, several altcoins have managed to perform well even in this market.

It has not been a good week for Bitcoin and the crypto market in general. However, while almost the entire market is experiencing a decline, there are also altcoins that delight the investors.

After a two-day drop of about $ 1,440, Bitcoin is trading at $ 10,774 as of writing. For now, the days of the $ 11,000 support level Bitcoin has had since the end of July are over. The leading cryptocurrency is approaching the $ 10,500 level not seen since the beginning of August.

However, considering that Bitcoin is the leading crypto currency pair in the market, it is not surprising that the decline is seen throughout the crypto currency market.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, ended in the rise in recent months and ETH fell to $ 390 after reaching the level of $ 488.

YFI, the shining star of the last days, experienced a correction after touching the $ 40,000 level. However, despite the general downturn of the market today, it has managed to stay stable by resisting the current situation and YFI has increased by more than 5% today.

When we look per unit, YFI has become three times more valuable than Bitcoin.

Another crypto currency that made the investor laugh was TRON (TRX). TRON has not experienced such a sharp price increase for more than a year, and the coin, which has not been traded above $ 0.0425 since 2018, has increased by about 40% in the past 24 hours.

With the increase it has experienced, we will see what will happen in the upcoming days in TRX, which shows the best performance among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market value.



