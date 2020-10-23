Yes to Proposition 18! Here are the Details

The California League of Conservation Voters sponsors Proposition 18, which will allow Californians who will turn 18 in the general election to vote in the primary election.

As we try to mitigate the impacts of the current public health crisis, California also faces dangerous air quality, intense heat, and long-lasting damage incurred during the fire season. Vulnerable populations are suffering, neighborhoods are destroyed, and workers are displaced as a result of wildfires and climate change. So what do weather problems have to do with Proposition 18?

Well, almost everything.

Proposition 18 would allow those who turn 18 in the general election to also vote in the previous primary. Now, many first-time voters are old enough to vote in the November elections, but are not yet 18 in March to vote in the primaries as well. In other words, many young people have the opportunity to cast their vote, but only in part of the electoral process.

The California Conservation League of Voters (CLCV), an organization that advocates for climate justice and strengthening our democracy, is proud to be a sponsor of Proposition 18, because we believe that we will not take bold action on change. climate we need unless we have a more representative and active voting electorate and engaged civic participation.

Young Americans are at the forefront on issues like climate change, racial justice, and gun reform. Advancing on these issues is not an easy task. But young people are choosing to be front-line participants in some of our biggest fights because they are also the ones most affected by the election results. Young people will bear the consequences of our inaction on these issues. They deserve the opportunity to vote throughout the electoral cycle.

Elections impact not only all voters, but all people who live in this nation. That includes youth. Decisions on big issues like gun control, student debt, health care, and the economy have a huge impact on young people. They are the next generation and represent the future of our country. They deserve to have a voice in our democracy.

Proposition 18 will also have a lasting impact on voter turnout for first-time voters. Research shows that those who vote as soon as they turn 18 form stronger voting habits for the rest of their lives than those who do not. When we give young people the opportunity to vote a full election cycle during their first year of voting, we are building lifelong habits of civic engagement. The expansion of the right to vote gives a voice to those most affected and most likely to continue participating in our democracy.

We already trust our youth with many responsibilities. Young people can join the military before they turn 18, work, and pay taxes. If they can serve in the military, they also deserve the right to vote. Military personnel must be able to vote on decisions that affect the government and the country they serve.

By expanding that trust with Proposition 18, we are helping to safeguard our democracy, California’s health, and continue to invest in our future.



