Yes! The return of Henry Cavill’s Superman Now Seems More Likely

Henry Cavill’s chances of returning as Superman look significantly higher with Ben Affleck’s latest return as Batman. The unlimited status of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, and the general uncertainty about the larger DCEU have been a constant problem for Warner Bros, directly related to the panic update of Suicide Squad and then Justice League. Since then, the DCEU and its roster of heroes have remained in limbo, with only Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman being faithful.

When it comes to Henry Cavill’s future as Superman, there seems to be some sort of solution, and rumors are swirling that he will appear at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego to announce his return as the Man of Steel. Although it ultimately didn’t happen, Dwayne Johnson apparently pressured the WB for Cavill’s return with comments he gave at the convention. Just a week later, Ben Affleck could increase the pressure with an unexpected announcement of his appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.