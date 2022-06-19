Yes, Jon Snow’s spin-off is dumb, but not because Season 8 sucked

A sequel to Jon Snow is in development on HBO, which is risky and doesn’t seem like a good idea, but not because the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” and, in particular, the ending of the show, were bad. When Game of Thrones ended in 2019, it seemed that viewers would see one of these particular characters for the last time. The spin-offs of the prequels seemed inevitable, which was confirmed; “House of the Dragon” is coming out in August 2022, and HBO reportedly has other projects in development, such as “10,000 Ships” and “Tales of Dank and Egg.” What was not expected was the continuation of the series “Game of Thrones”, but it turned out that Jon Snow was not the only one who did not know anything.

In addition to the aforementioned series (and many others), a sequel to the Jon Snow show is reportedly in development. At the moment, several other details have been confirmed, although actor Kit Harington is said to be reprising his role of Jon Snow, real name Aegon Targaryen. In the finale of Game of Thrones, John killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), as a result of which he was sent back to the Night Watch. Although this was done under the guise of punishment, it was clear that this was the end that John himself was pleased with (albeit with some bitterness).

At the same time, John’s spin-off is not bad, because the finale was so hated and received such a negative reaction, but rather the opposite. In the final scene of the show, John heads over the Wall with his Ghost, Tormund Giantsbane (Christover Hivew) and the other remaining Wildlings, and that’s what the spin-off works against. By its very nature, a Jon Snow sequel has to change that from the end point of its story, and that’s a big risk because it was so perfect. The finale of “Game of Thrones” caused controversy, but despite some leaps in how he got there (including the lack of an obvious “Night Watch” requirement), Jon Snow finds himself behind a Wall, in a place where he found his first, true love and another family. was one of the most appropriate of all his conclusions. It wasn’t something that hinted or required continuation, but what is happening now.

Jon Snow’s ending behind the Wall meant that his story had closed and, more importantly, he was finally able to find a sense of peace. After many years of struggle, even death, and then several more fights, the loss of loved ones along the way and the constant choice of what is right, this was a chance for John to just live his life. John’s ending in Game of Thrones suggested a sense of satisfaction, albeit with a lot of scars he got along the way, and it was a poignant note to end on, not one that requires revision. His life is not over, but the audience said goodbye; revisiting it is a bit like the sequel to The Lord of the Rings, showing Frodo in the Immortal Lands (something that even J.R.R. Tolkien only briefly touched on) — of course you can do it, but does it make sense?

Of course, there have been a lot of doubts over the years about many prequels and sequels that turned out to be wrong. With the right creative team, this could work, despite the lack of any obvious story to tell. But when Jon Snow’s ending was already the best part of the Game of Thrones finale, and there are many other stories worth telling in Westeros (including the series being discussed and much more), then telling it in this format is a big risk. everything.