Yes, Ghostwire: Tokyo will allow you to pet all the dogs

Shinji Mikami confirms that we will be able to pet all the dogs in Ghostwire: Tokyo. A new trailer shows doggy affairs in the middle of Tokyo.

During Quakecon 2020, Shinji Mikami, Executive Producer of Tango Gameworks, came to the fore to thank the players for receiving the first gameplay trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo during the PlayStation 5 presentation. “Meanwhile, we are working to make the game is cooler and more unique ”, he says, but not before communicating“ a very important announcement ”: we will be able to pet all the dogs that we meet during the adventure.

You can pet the dog

In a short trailer, the company shows just a few seconds of the functionality. You can jump to second 56 of the video, which is when the unreleased footage begins. “With 99% of Tokyo’s population gone, it will be up to you … to pet all the dogs,” the company comments in the description.

PS5 temporary exclusive on console

Set for sometime in 2021, Ghostwire: Tokyo is part of Bethesda’s duo of productions that will temporarily arrive exclusively on PS5 on console. The PC version is not affected by it; Deathloop is in the same situation.

Shortly after his appearance at the PlayStation event, Ken Kimura, director of the game, spoke about how he will take advantage of the 3D sound that the new generation of Sony offers: “This version of Tokyo is not the one you have heard or seen. before. In GhostWire: Tokyo you will hear and find sounds that you would not normally hear in real life city. Our hope is that with 3D sound you feel compelled to look for and identify what is causing that sound. ”

Few data on the playable part are known at this time, except that the city will be besieged by “evil spirits.” Three of them have already been confirmed. Through this link you can delve into their behavior.



