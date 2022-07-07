Yes! Barbie Movies are a few Barbies and Kens’ story is perfect

The popular theory about the upcoming Barbie movie, which may feature several Barbies and Ken, has apparently been confirmed, and this is the perfect way for Warner Bros. to introduce the famous Mattel line of dolls. Conversations about a Barbie movie have been going on since 2009. Margot Robbie got the lead role after the project passed from Sony to Warner Bros, and in 2021 it became known about the casting of Ryan Gosling for the role of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. A Barbie movie is due to be released in July 2023, and the seemingly confirmed news that there will be more than one Barbie and one Ken opens up a lot of possibilities.

The Barbie feature film is co-written with Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and directed exclusively by Gerwig, whose previous work has included many films dealing with feminist issues. It is rumored that Barbie Gerwig also explores feminist themes, and little is known about her plot other than her goal to “destroy the expectations of the audience.” Since filming began in the spring of 2022 and the first official images of Barbie Robbie and Ken Gosling appeared, interest in the film has increased, helped by daily photos and videos posted online that give a funny and eccentric picture of what viewers can expect. Knowing that there will now also be several Ken and Barbie not only adds to the little that is known about the film, but also gives an accurate idea of the franchise.

Since the creation of the doll in 1959, Mattel has started to include more characters besides the famous blonde blue-eyed Barbie. While many have complained about the lack of diversity in dolls, often depicting only one body type, Mattel has made some changes over the years. Emma McKee confirmed the theory of multiple Ken and Barbie, potentially joining Gosling and Robbie as a variation of the iconic doll. America Ferrera, Scott Evans, Will Ferrell, Nkuti Gatwa, Issa Ray, Hari Nef and Simu Liu are also approved to participate in the film, which creates an opportunity for several more Ken and Barbie. This is ideal, given the competence of the actors, as well as the characteristics of various Mattel dolls.

How can Multiple Barbies and Kens Work in a Movie

Since little is known about the plot of the Barbie movie, except for the fact that it is about “a doll living in Barbiland, [who] is expelled for not being perfect enough, [when she] goes on an adventure in the real world, “The presence of several Ken and Barbie can work differently.different. Since Ferrell plays the CEO of Mattel, and his synopsis suggests that the action of the Barbie movie will take place both in the country of Barbie and in the real world, it is likely that there will be a lot of dolls in the country of Barbie that really meet the so-called “ideal” standards of the world. It is even possible that these dolls can be tempted to follow the rebellious Barbie in search of adventure.

The concept of multiple Barbies and Ken is also consistent with Mattel’s approach to doll development. All the dolls were called Barbie and Ken, as if they worked as categories, despite the fact that each had its own unique name and characteristic. Thus, a Barbie movie could even more accurately represent how Mattel works, and at the same time offer a subversive story involving a brilliant cast.