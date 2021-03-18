Yeri celebrates her 6th year as a member of the Red Velvet group

The Red Velvet member became one of the artists most loved by fans, this is her evolution as a K-pop idol.

Yeri celebrated her first 6 years as a K-pop celebrity with all the love of ReVeluv, the Red Velvet member has many reasons to celebrate her accomplishments on this anniversary.

The dancer originally from the city of Seoul, joined the ranks of Red Velvet on March 10, 2015 when the girl band was promoting the mini album ‘Ice Cream Cake’, from which several singles were released.

Over the years, Yeri evolved into a well-rounded artist , in addition to representing herself with Red Velvet, demonstrating her ability to host TV shows, compose songs for STATION, as a magazine model, and in acting. What side do you enjoy the most about the ‘Bad Boy’ singer ?

In this anniversary number six as idol of the K-pop, ReVeluv celebrated the achievements of Lim Kim with a virtual celebration that brought together thousands of Internet users with the hashtag #Yeri6thAnniversary .

YERI’S 6TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS AS A RED VELVET IDOL

Fans took an emotional tour of the career of the youngest member of Red Velvet, posted videos of her first performances alongside her fellow members and their reactions to winning trophies at music shows.

Other fans opted for very creative and special gifts, posting edited videos of Yeri’s funniest moments , as well as realistic illustrations or adorable drawings of the SM Entertainment idol .

One of the fanbases dedicated to Red Velvet was inspired by this special date and organized a project that will surely make the vocalist happy, SupportRV adopted a koala in the name of Yeri .

The initiative will help with the rescue, treatment of other sick or injured koalas, at the end of the program they will release the animal in a safe area so that it can return to its natural habitat. Congratulations to Yeri !

