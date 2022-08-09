Ye&Posts’ posts about Pete Davidson made a big impression. How the Former SNL Star Is Reportedly Coping With Negativity

Fans of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s romance just heard about how they kept in touch while Davidson was shooting a movie in Australia, so they were probably shocked a few days ago when it was announced that the couple had broken up after nine months. However, as we know, most of their relationship was overshadowed by Kardashian’s future ex-husband, Kanye West, who publicly attacked both her (sometimes trying to get Kardashian back) and Davidson on social media, in the press. , and in his songs. Now we know how the former SNL star copes with all of West’s “negativity.”

What did Pete Davidson do to deal with Kanye West’s negativity?

Instagram’s Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian officially announced their romance back in March, but there were a few weeks when Kanye West openly disparaged or (some would say) openly mocked Davidson in songs and online, to the point that West was suspended from Instagram and cut from the list of Grammy performers. According to a source close to Davidson who spoke to People, the comedian and actor had to seek help starting in April to cope with all the attacks from the West. The source said:

[Davidson] was undergoing trauma treatment in large part [because of West’s public attacks]. The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he had to seek help. [He] has no regrets about dating Kim and wants it to be clear that all she did was support him throughout their relationship. Moving forward, he just wants to focus on his career.

While the fallout West experienced from his many social media posts led to a cease-fire when it came to his declared “civil war” against Davidson, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star’s breakup with the Kardashians forced West to return to Instagram only to roast Davidson. a photoshopped image in which the comedian/actor was declared “dead at the age of 28.”

During his extensive rants against Davidson, West used his song “Eazy” to lash out at him, even threatening to “kick Pete Davidson’s ass,” while at the same time hurling a number of unflattering names at him online and urging his fans to “scream.” Davidson, if they’ve seen him in public. And it’s possible that West’s words led to people showing up at the house Davidson shared with his mother, which caused security concerns.

Apparently, West’s post about their breakup (which has since been deleted) forced the Kardashian and Davidson teams to contact Instagram about it, adding that it was because of such messages from West that Davidson was “absent from social networks.”

Let’s hope that now that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer together, and Kanye West has got the last chance, he will leave Davidson alone and continue co-parenting and recovering from the breakup with Kardashian in a more relaxed way. as Davidson learns to handle all the negative attention from West.