YeonJeong Kim explains everything to us

What is the true impact that K-Pop has managed to have on the world during the last 10 years? Find out how Twitter became the key for Korean groups and their fandoms to be more connected than ever.

It is no secret that Korean music has become a global phenomenon that is gaining popularity, relevance and fans from various countries. From the 90s to the present, K-Pop has managed to make a huge mark on the music industry.

Bands such as BIGBANG, Super Junior, 2NE1, Girls’ Generation, BTS, BLACKPINK, and many more have had the opportunity to touch the hearts of millions of people not only in South Korea, but around the world. As their popularity increases, the barriers between idols and their fans are decreasing and one of the key platforms for there to be a greater connection between them has been Twitter, the social network that has seen K-Pop grow and become what what is now.

It is on Twitter where each comeback, concert, new achievement or transcendent moment of K-Pop is experienced in a different way, where fans from all over the world can share their emotion live and direct, even discover new bands and details about their groups. favorites; without leaving aside those lucky ones who have managed to have direct interactions with idols thanks to the various dynamics of #KpopTwitter.

Have the K-Popers taken over Twitter? The answer to this question comes from the global spokesperson for K-Pop content on the platform.

In an exclusive interview with Rex Nation, YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global K-Pop Partnerships and K-Content on Twitter, shared his views on the impact that Korean music and culture have had on the platform, how they have been Conversations about K-Pop on Twitter and what plans they have for fans to get closer to their favorite idols.

WHAT DO YOU THINK MAKES TWITTER DIFFERENT FROM OTHER SOCIAL NETWORKS TO GIVE A BOOST TO K-POP?

“Twitter is where you can go to be a part of what’s happening in K-Pop today, for everything from breaking news from the biggest and newest artists, to the best of and for fan content, for fans to share. his love for K-Pop with the world.

Each platform has a different audience and characteristics. Most of these platforms are “look at me” platforms, while Twitter is more of a “look at this” platform. Twitter is an interest-based conversational platform, which makes it easy for people to connect with other people from various communities. And on Twitter, music / fandom communities flourished, including K-Pop fandoms. Why? Because it is the place to find and share information about the latest happenings in the K-Pop culture and industry, and also the place for you to connect with your idols and other fans in real time.

K-Pop and Twitter have grown together over the past decade, as Twitter is the public conversation platform for artists and fans to connect with each other, every step of the way, globally. ”

WHAT DOES TWITTER THINK WHEN IT IS CONSIDERED AS THE MAIN INFORMATION PLATFORM FOR K-POP FANS?

“During these times of COVID and despite the lack of K-Pop concerts / tours / conventions, fans of this musical genre continue to gather and talk on Twitter to stay close to their favorite artists, continue to connect with their communities. global fanatics and even to have their voices heard in global movements.

We watched as K-Pop conversations emerged across the globe through the power of content platforms, without borders, such as Twitter. Twitter provided an open, public and global “conversational” platform for K-Pop groups and fans. Thus, it allowed K-Pop groups to be exposed on a global scale, without physical limitations.

Fans can get news from the K-pop community on Twitter in the fastest way and generate their conversations about K-pop groups. “



