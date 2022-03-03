Yellowstone: Why the 1883 prequel ended with the first season at Paramount +

Yellowstone, the cowboy drama starring Kevin Costner that tells the story of John Dutton and his family, which premiered in mid-2018 on the Paramount Network, presented the season 4 finale in early January and now the cast and crew team are preparing to start shooting the fifth installment in May. Meanwhile, the 1883 prequel that follows his ancestors and which debuted last December through the Paramount + platform, reached its end on February 27.

Yellowstone fans have been waiting for the announcement of a second season of the series. When told that it had concluded with only ten episodes, they were initially disappointed as they thought the story of the Duttons, who finally ended up settling in Montana after a long journey facing the perils of the road, would continue. further as 1883.

However, fans of the first Yellowstone spin-off series won’t be able to get another season of 1883 on their screens, but the story about the Dutton family isn’t over. Fortunately, Paramount+ announced that more episodes are coming with new characters descended from those fans met in the cowboy drama that just ended.

It turns out that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan admitted that the 1883 spinoff was a limited series that was planned to run the story over two seasons, but it was later decided to turn that second installment into another series. The next installment will hit fans’ screens with a new prequel called 1932, which will also focus on John Dutton’s predecessors, a new generation of his family during the era of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. . This was said by the writer and producer:

“Here you’ll be seeing the kids we knew in 1883 who are now trying to raise another generation of Duttons at a time when the Wild West becomes a playground for the eastern elite.”

1883 executive producer David Glasser confirmed that the story of James (McGraw Hill) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) and their children Elsa (Isabel May) and John (Audie Rick) on the Oregon Trail was always supposed to reach its conclusion. after the first season. He also assured that the plan of the second was to introduce another generation of the family, as announced by Sheridan. This the producer told The Hollywood Reporter:

“I don’t want to give too much away, but 1932 was always meant to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to 1883, which is super exciting. There was one set form, there was one version, and now there’s going to be two.” versions”.

Episodes of the new Yellowstone prequel called 1932 will hit the Paramount+ streaming platform in the fall of this year, in the time gap between the first and second parts of season 5 of the drama with Kevin Costner, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.