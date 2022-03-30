Yellowstone: Which platform premiered season 4 of the cowboy drama with Kevin Costner

Yellowstone is one of the most successful cowboy dramas on television in recent decades. The series, which follows Kevin Costner’s character, John Dutton, has become a major program since its premiere in 2018 and broke records with the fourth season, which premiered last year and ended on January 2 on the Paramount Network.

The drama, which tells the story of John Dutton as the owner of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, has been renewed for a fifth season, filming of which will begin in May, and the premiere is scheduled for the fall of 2022. They can now wait almost three months to catch up on the series before new episodes come out, as the fourth installment has just premiered on a regular on-demand streaming platform.

The premiere of the 4th season of “Yellowstone” finally took place on the Peacock streaming platform on Monday, March 28, as announced at the end of February last year. The latest episodes of the popular series starring Kevin Costner join the first three parts of the drama, all of which have been available on the streamer for some time.

On Monday morning, Peacock reportedly added a fourth season of Yellowstone, allowing fans who didn’t have the chance to watch the most recent episodes live on the Paramount Network to learn the story of Yellowstone, the Dutton family and its fascinating plot. while the characters manage their conflicts.

It is not yet known how many seasons there will be in Yellowstone; However, it must be borne in mind that there is something to tell inside this universe, especially now that its creator Taylor Sheridan is constantly developing a sequel to the prequel “1883”, which will be released along with the second part called “1932”. via Paramount+.

Meanwhile, Sheridan is working on another series based on Yellowstone, called 6666, about which there are no details as to who will play the main role or what the story will be. What is known is that it will be dedicated to the real Four Sixes Ranch, the largest in the United States in real life and which is currently owned by the creator of the franchise.