Yellowstone: Where to watch season 4 of the cowboy drama with Kevin Costner

Yellowstone is a cowboy drama that premiered in mid-2018 on the Paramount Network. The series that follows John Dutton, Kevin Costner’s character, since his first screen debut has become the most watched drama of its genre on television in recent decades, capturing the attention of millions of viewers around the world. of the world.

Yellowstone Season 4 premiered in November 2021 after a hiatus that kept fans of the drama on edge. The installment came to an end on January 2 on the Paramount Network, and as announced at the end of February, the new episodes are available on the show’s usual streaming platform from Monday, March 28.

Starting this week, all four seasons Yellowstone has under its belt so far are available on the Peacock streaming platform. However, that’s not the only place fans should turn to see the latest installment in the series created by Taylor Sheridan, who also developed the prequel 1883 and is currently working on the upcoming spin-offs 1932 and 6666 for Paramount +.

While fans can enjoy a second viewing of Yellowstone thanks to streaming. Where else can you find the final season of Taylor Sheridan’s popular neo-western? Peacock is the broadcast location for the foreseeable future of the drama, but the most recent rumors indicate that they want to move it to Paramount +, to have it available alongside the prequel 1883 and all the spin-off series that are on the way. Whether the platform is willing to let the top-rated series go, however, remains to be seen.

For fans who aren’t interested in a Peacock subscription, there are other ways to see Yellowstone. A free option for seasons 1-3 is Pluto TV, as announced last week. They are currently streaming the first three seasons on their More TV Drama channel, without the need to log in.

The other option for fans to watch Yellowstone season 4 is Philo.com, which offers a seven-day free trial, according to Cheatsheet. And if you want to watch the latest episodes over and over again, you can very well subscribe and pay the monthly fee, as there is live streaming and on-demand TV that allows you to have access to loads of movies and other productions anytime, anywhere. any place.

All four seasons of Yellowstone are also available to purchase on Amazon with a per-episode fee. Those viewers who are outside the United States can connect with a VPN (virtual private network) to have access to Peacock, Amazon, Philo, Down Under or Stan. And it’s worth remembering, to watch it live Paramount Network is also available on Hulu, Sling TV and Fubo TV streamers.