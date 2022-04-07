Yellowstone: When and how season 5 of the drama with Kevin Costner will premiere

Yellowstone is one of the most watched dramas on television today. Premiering in mid-2018 on the Paramount Network and starring Kevin Costner, the cowboy series follows John Dutton, the owner of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, whose vast tracts of land have been in conflict for years. years.

The series returned to fans’ screens with season 4 at the end of 2021, culminating in the first days of January. Fans are eager to see the next episodes of the hit series created by Taylor Sheridan, and the good news is that filming is scheduled to begin in May, something that has viewers excited and wondering when the premiere will be.

So far, Yellowstone season 5 is known when filming will begin, but plot details and an exact release date are still being kept under wraps. However, fans could get an idea of ​​how the next installment of the show will be structured.

It is very likely that Yellowstone season 5 will be divided into two parts of at least 5 episodes each. While this could be the case, it would allow for a summer (August) release this year. And in addition to this, the time would be used in order to promote some of the spin-offs that are on the way, such as the continuation of the 1883 story with the next drama called 1932, as well as 6666 inspired by the Four Sixes Ranch, both of which are in development for the Paramount+ streaming platform.

It is not difficult for anyone to recognize that Yellowstone is a series that maintains solid ratings over time, and therefore the production and the Paramount Network would benefit from an early season 5 premiere before the fall, considering that filming is about to begin.

According to Cartermatt’s analysis, the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 in August of this year gives episodes time to build up and beyond that, at least some of these could air before the fall TV season and NFL games. That would make Yellowstone the #1 choice for anything that’s in the air.

A debut of the new Yellowstone installment in August would also mean that the show would be on display until late September or early October, and then could be brought back in late 2022 or early 2023 to wrap up that part of the story. the series with Kevin Costner. However, we will only have to wait for confirmation from Paramount Network to see where things are headed.