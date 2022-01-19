Yellowstone: The 2 Actors From The 1883 Prequel Who Are Married In Real Life

Yellowstone is the Paramount Network’s cowboy drama, which premiered in 2018 and since then has been sweeping the audience, becoming one of the most watched shows of its genre on television, to the point that its creator Taylor Sheridan is currently developing the second spin-off called 6666, after premiering the prequel 1883 in December.

The Yellowstone series recently wrapped up its fourth season on the Paramount Network and the fifth installment is expected to begin filming in May of this year. Starring Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the show follows the life of this main character as he struggles to maintain ownership of his land, which is the largest cattle ranch in the United States and has enormous sentimental value for him.

The first spin-off series from Yellowstone, called 1883, premiered on December 19 on the Paramount + streaming platform, and follows John Dutton’s ancestors by telling the story of Kevin Costner’s character’s family and how they came to be. owners of the vast expanses of land currently protected to the death by his descendant in the original drama. His characters embark on a great journey across the plains to settle in Montana looking for a new life.

The new series 1883 is already resonating with Yellowstone fans who stay tuned every week for new episodes via Paramount +. The drama is directed by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, two of the main protagonists of the spin-off who give life to John Dutton’s great-grandparents, named James and Margaret Dutton, two new characters in the Yellowstone universe who are masterfully interpreted. .

What some Yellowstone fans probably don’t know is that the quality of James and Margaret Dutton’s performance in 1883 is largely due to the fascinating chemistry between the two actors on the show’s set. And while the characters portray the Duttons in fiction, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are also married in real life.

The protagonists of 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, have been married since 1996 and currently have three children. Both stars in addition to acting are also country music producers and singers. McGraw recently stated during an interview that working on set with his real-life wife on the Yellowstone spin-off series is one of the greatest blessings of his life.