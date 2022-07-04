Yellowstone Star teases that Beth is going after Summer

Yellowstone star, Kelly Reilly, teases that Beth Dutton will be stalking Summer in season five. Reilly plays Beth in the western, a TV drama, the loyal but emotionally unstable daughter of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). As the family ranch is constantly threatened by outside forces, Beth uses her experience as a lawyer to do everything possible to protect her father and their home.

In the fourth season of Yellowstone, Summer (Piper Perabo) leads a protest in front of the Livestock Commission and is eventually arrested. Subsequently, John bails her out of prison and gives her a tour of his ranch, which leads to a romantic engagement. This upsets Beth, however, she uses Summer to lead a protest against new developers threatening the ranch to stop the construction of the airport. Secretly, Beth also arranges a raid against the protesters, which leads to Summer’s arrest and, eventually, imprisonment.

In a recent interview with TV Line, Reilly hinted that Beth would pursue Summer in season 5 of Yellowstone. The actor explained that Summer would be the target of Beth’s anger, pointing out that she views the protester as a threat to her father, their family. , and their lifestyle on the ranch. Read below what Reilly teased about season five.

“Beth wants her father to be happy. She just doesn’t respect this particular woman. She sees Summer as an enemy, someone who has absolutely no respect for their lifestyle. [She and her fellow protestors] just came up with this very basic understanding, thinking that [the ranchers] are all just hillbillies.”

“Beth is not going to put her through this. She would just quietly destroy it. And Beth is so easy to do it. We know it’s so easy for her to do it! it’s actually quite scary in it.”

Over the course of four seasons of Yellowstone, Beth has turned into the most violent of John’s children, using her emotions as fuel to act out what she sees as punishment against those who wronged her, her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) and her father. The number of targets in her sights has steadily grown throughout the show, and now Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is included in it. According to Reilly, Beth sees Summer as a person who threatens the integrity of her family, as Summer has dedicated her life to fighting people like Beth and her father. Beth believes John’s romantic relationship with Summer is not something that makes her father happy, but something that will harm the Dutton family and the Yellowstone Ranch in the long run.

Although Reilly teased that Beth would target Summer in season 5, the opportunity to do so would be greatly hindered as Summer would be in jail. In the last episode of the season, Summer was sentenced to decades in prison on charges of committing a felony with the right to parole after 14 years. When Reilly reports that Beth will continue going after Summer, it indicates that Beth will either do everything possible to negatively affect Summer’s appeal process, or Summer will somehow be released during the season and Beth will wait and plot to get her back. . Only time will tell how Beth will behave after “Summer” when the fifth season of “Yellowstone” is released on November 13.