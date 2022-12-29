The fifth season of “Yellowstone” will be temporarily removed from its many hats as soon as the new year arrives, and the mid-season finale will air on Sunday, January 1. The Western drama prepared the audience for the fireworks with an episode called “Knife and No Coin.”, but not necessarily some huge deaths or exits. However, one of the stars herself shared some thoughts that quite strongly imply that their character will not return in the future for the winter premiere.

Piper Perabo, who had some pretty angry makeup on her face after her character’s fight with Beth, talked about the impending mid-season finale during an interview with TV Insider, and her comments sounded like Summer Higgins would no longer be a constant presence when Yellowstone returns. for the last half of season 5. When Perabo was asked about capper in the middle of the season, Perabo played coy when it came to details, but still may have revealed some important information from what she really said. According to her:

There is a lot to do. Things are in motion. I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what’s going on. I personally only know what happens before the midseason finale until that last second, and I do not know what will happen when we return.

Now the easiest way to read this answer is: if she doesn’t know what’s going to happen in a future show, she probably didn’t participate in it in any direct capacity. Even if Summer was used for a very limited narrative arc that kept her away from all the other characters, and Taylor Sheridan hypothetically sent only script pages with her own scenes, and not with scenes of other characters, it would still mean that she knows something about half the season has passed.

It is clear that Piper Perabo could have just deliberately shut up so as not to say anything spoiler, and indeed said in an interview that spilling classified information could lead to serious problems that were not on her to-do list. But all this could have been easily handled if she had not specifically indicated that she was aware of everything, right up to the last moment of the winter finals, but nothing further.

Does this mean that Summer will be killed or that her fate will remain a mystery because of a cliffhanger or two? I can easily imagine Summer finding out something about John and/or his family that will change her soft attitude towards the cowboy rancher lifestyle, making her want to run wherever she wants. But the downside here is that she is legally bound to the Y Ranch through house arrest, so to leave by any means other than death would mean either going back to prison or running as a fugitive, and neither of these options seems right. a board with an activist’s way of thinking.

What makes sense here is that Piper Perabo is in the same boat with fans when it comes to the high level of expectation associated with waiting for the show to return in early 2023 with the remaining episodes of season 5. We’re here with her for that, as we’re also waiting to find out if Kai Custer’s comments about Roadie’s death really have implications for Rip and Beth’s future.

As a reminder, the mid-season finale in Yellowstone will air on Sunday, January 1, at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will be the same day that its universe-expanding 1923 prequel releases Episode 103. Get a Paramount+ subscription to keep up with the drama starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see everything else coming to the small screen in the new year, which will include even more Yellowstone spin-offs.