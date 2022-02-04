Yellowstone Series Renewed For A Fifth Season By Paramount

Yellowstone is, without a doubt, one of the biggest shows today, and it’s surprising the Paramount Network with the great results in ratings.

So, there was no doubt that the show would have a sequel, but this Thursday (03), the Paramount Network officially confirmed the 5th season of the series, which will feature the main cast returning to their roles.

Check out everything we know about this renovation below!

After a great success in 2021, Yellowstone will return for its 5th season

The Paramount Network series has been one of the biggest hits on TV and set great records during the year 2021.

The premiere of the fourth season of the show had gigantic results and more than 14 million viewers, leaving the producer surprised with the proportion that the show took.

But the results did not stop there and the finale of this last season managed to beat that record, reaching the mark of 15 million viewers, which made its renewal increasingly likely.

Now, the network has officially announced the return of the series for its fifth season and commented that the show still has a lot to mature and there is still a lot to be shown to the public.

In addition, the main actors and actresses will return in these new episodes, including stars Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who will be regulars throughout the next season.

Series executive producer David C. Glasser celebrated the renewal and said, “We are honored to be able to bring to the public yet another season of Yellowstone.”

Despite not having a date set for the return of the show, we are looking forward to continuing to follow the plot of this great success!