Yellowstone Season 5: They confirm when the new episodes of the drama will premiere

Yellowstone first premiered in mid-2018 on the Paramount Network, while its fourth installment, which was delayed last November, aired its final episode on January 2 with some major reveals and a plot that gave hope to fans that a season 5 is coming to their screens.

Season 5 of Yellowstone, the successful cowboy drama starring Kevin Costner, will begin filming in May of this year, as confirmed by its creator and producer Taylor Sheridan, who is also immersed in the development of the recently released prequel called 1883, which came out to air starting December 19 through the Paramount+ streaming platform.

In Yellowstone, Costner plays the patriarch of the Dutton family, John Dutton, the owner of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, whose extensive lands are being coveted by various companies that intend to take them in any way, while its owner maintains a fight against the natives of the area, while refusing to sell them.

The series has become one of the most viewed of its genre in recent decades. In addition to the prequel 1883, Taylor Sheridan has another spin-off series in development called 6666 for Paramount +, of which few details are available. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone cast and crew prepare to start production on the next few episodes.

As for when fans will be able to see the next episodes of Yellowstone season 5, executive producer David Glasser clarified the series’ future in an interview with Variety after the series snagged a SAG Award for Best Performance by an Ensemble. in a drama series.

The good news is that Yellowstone shows no signs of slowing down. Once production on the fifth season begins in May, it will be released in the fall of 2022. Glasser confirmed that Yellowstone has many stories to tell and now more, that the show is going through its best moment. This the producer said:

“It’s the best moment of the show. [It’s] still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor he has a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s now deep into the fifth season of Yellowstone. He has some incredible ideas that you’ve shared that I think are going to excite the public.”