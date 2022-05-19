Yellowstone Season 5: Premiere date and a change for the next episodes

Yellowstone is the successful cowboy drama that premiered in 2018 to tell the story of John Dutton, the owner of a cattle ranch in the United States, whose boundaries are in constant conflict with an indigenous reservation, the national park that bears the same name as the series and the businessmen who want to seize much of the vast expanses of land.

In Yellowstone, John Dutton is played by two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. Premiered in 2018 on the Paramount Network, the series entered the hearts of viewers who follow season after season the stories full of conflict, betrayal and death. Its season 4 ended in the first days of January and since then fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the next episodes.

Just two days ago Paramount Network officially announced the start of production work on the film set located in Montana. Filming for Yellowstone season 5 as scheduled began last Monday and now the network revealed the long-awaited release date on Wednesday.

Yellowstone fans will get a healthy dose of John Dutton history when the cowboy drama returns to their screens. Paramount Network released the good news about the premiere date saying that season 5 will be the biggest of all, because it will have a total of 14 episodes instead of 10, as has traditionally been done.

The fifth season of Yellowstone will have more episodes and these will hit the screen divided into two parts. The first wave of 7 installments will be released on Sunday, November 13 at 8/7c through Paramount Network, while for the second part there is still no set date for its debut.

The cast of the fifth installment of Yellowstone will return led by Kevin Costner, along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regular for upcoming episodes, which means fans should prepare for a lot more drama than before.