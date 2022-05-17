Yellowstone Season 5: Paramount and the good news about drama from Kevin Costner

Yellowstone, the successful series of the Paramount Network broadcast network that premiered in mid-2018, concluded its season 4 the first days and left fans in suspense. The cowboy drama that follows John Dutton and his ranching family is a show where the vast tracts of land owned by character Kevin Costner are in constant conflict with their neighbors.

Yellowstone fans eagerly await the next episodes of television’s number one series. So far, Paramount Network has not revealed the premiere date for season 5, but there is important news that will surely have viewers counting the days until they see its return to screens.

The American broadcast network announced on Monday that Yellowstone season 5 is officially underway. The cast and crew of the hit cowboy drama are currently on set filming upcoming episodes located in Montana.

As expected, Yellowstone will be back with new stories for the Dutton family, headed by John, who controls the oldest cattle ranch in the United States. This, after achieving an average of 11 million total viewers and the first SAG and PGA nominations.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the cattle ranch owned by John Dutton is at odds with those it borders: a sprawling city, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. while land developers yearn to appropriate much of the family’s land.

Yellowstone season 5 will bring back Oscar winner Kevin Costner, alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to regulars for the fifth installment of the Paramount Network drama.

While Yellowstone season 5 kicks off production, creator Taylor Sheridan is keeping busy working on the sequel to 1883, the second part of which will appear via the Paramount+ platform as 1932. The franchise will also expand with the upcoming 6666, from which no further details have been revealed.