Yellowstone Season 4 Trailer Release – Trailer Reactions & Everything We Know So Far

The summer television season isn’t known for being a time when networks anticipate big ratings. But, Have you ever watched a show and it got you involved in it to the extent that it felt as though you were the only one watching it? That’s how many viewers of Paramount Television’s Yellowstone felt week after week… until they realized there were millions of fans of the show.

The Kevin Costner-led series has been a huge hit for the Paramount Network, with multiple ratings wins week after week, it became the most popular first-year cable drama since American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson in 2016.

Today, we’ll delve into the show’s roots, fan base, and themes to deduce how it grew to be such a popular series and why viewers continue to tune in. So…

This show adds up to a captivating, dramatic portrait of what it takes to live and flourish as a rancher in contemporary America. Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who are engaged in local politics, crime, and have control of the United States’ biggest continuous ranch. We follow John Dutton (Costner) as he battles land developers, an Indian reserve, and America’s first national park. Even if you have no prior knowledge of contemporary cowboys, you will pick up on them fast. The Duttons own a ranch and wish to keep their property out of the hands of others, but they are short on cash. In addition, there is a battle for control of the town.

Season 3 reached a climax on August 23, 2020, with exciting conclusion that ended with a bomb and gunshots, leaving fans wondering who would live to see season 4. While fans will have to wait to see how the narrative develops, recent news of not one but two Yellowstone spinoffs (6666 and 1883 are both in the works for Paramount) is enough to keep us interested. Here’s everything we know so far about Yellowstone’s fourth season. Season 4 will be worth the wait, according to Paramount Network, and they delivered on that promise. After months of anticipation, the network has announced that Yellowstone will return with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, November 7.

Back to Yellowstone, who will return for Season 4 is the main concern of fans. While we won’t know the fate of the Duttons until the fourth season begins, we expect the main characters to return. In 2021, we’ll hopefully see more of John, Kayce, Beth, Jamie, Monica, and Rip! With the release of the season 4 trailer, fans were left wanting more with endless fan theories. The teaser video recaps the season 3 finale and includes shocking new footage of the Dutton family ranch under siege. Fans are undoubtedly watching and rewatching the 74-second video for clues, but one clip, in particular, has piqued their interest. Yes, the trailer is a screamer! The fates of John, Beth, and Kayce aren’t clear right away, but there are plenty of other chilling moments.

Fans jumped into the comments section right away to share their delight. One wrote, “Ooommmmggggggg!!!!!!” “I can’t wait for this!!!” exclaimed another. “Yellowstone is under attack!” said one enthusiast. “I just got goosebumps,” wrote another. Fans watched the clip over and again, trying to figure out what was going on. “If you pause it, it seems like Rip is hitting him,” one remarked. “I believe it’s maybe…Rip…?” asked another, unsure. Another admirer claims it wasn’t Rip after all: “Jamie, I believe, is hitting Lloyd… The frame was frozen by me. But there’s no way of knowing for sure.” In the end, the teaser offers little guarantees. It foreshadows what will almost certainly be the bloodiest and most dramatic season ever.

After the season finale ended so dramatically, Yellowstone season 4 will have a big cliffhanger to settle. John survives the events of the finale, as shown by the teaser. In any case, Season 4 is expected to begin at a “breakneck speed,” according to cast member White. The Duttons and their supporters are expected to retaliate in some way in response to the bombings and shootings. Season 4 Episode 1 may be named “Wrath of Rip,” according to Hauser. “After that, everyone in Montana is at risk,” he added. Given the emphasis on vengeance in t