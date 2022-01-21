Yellowstone: Real life facts that inspired some stories in the series

Yellowstone premiered in mid-2018 on the Paramount Network. Starting its first season, it was quickly renewed for a second installment and recently ended the fourth by making big reveals and laying the groundwork for the next episodes that will start filming in a few months.

The series was created by Taylor Sheridan, and follows the lives of the Dutton family, headed by patriarch John Dutton, owner of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, who protects his vast expanses of land from his enemies and anyone who wants to make of them at any cost.

The cowboy drama stars Kevin Costner. The actor was cast in 2017 to play sixth-generation rancher John Dutton. Thanks to the success that he has obtained, the actor of the Paramount series has become one of the best paid on television today. For the recently completed season 4, the star managed to negotiate 1.2 million dollars for each episode.

The reception of Yellowstone has been so great that its creator Taylor Sheridan launched the first derived series called 1883 on the air, while he is developing an upcoming spin-off that will be called 6666. This is a small sample of the quality of the stories narrated in the renowned program that has managed to consolidate a solid fan base.

In this sense, many viewers are wondering if the narrative of Yellowstone is inspired by events that happened in real life at some point. It is important to note that as a television drama it portrays the fiction that emerged from the minds of Taylor Sheridan and co-creator John Linson; however, some elements of the show are based on true stories.

In addition to creating the series, Sheridan serves as Yellowstone’s showrunner and also frequently writes and directs some of its episodes. Although the show is the work of fiction, the Dutton Ranch is modeled on the King Ranch in Texas, the largest in the United States in real life.

Likewise, John Dutton of Yellowstone could be based on Texan ranching legend W.T. Waggoner, as he owned the 525,000-acre Waggoner Ranch in North Texas. A huge estate founded in 1849 that passed through several generations of the Waggoner family and held the title as the largest in the North American country for several decades.