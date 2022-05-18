Yellowstone: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the prequel at Paramount +

Yellowstone is the most successful cowboy drama on television. Since it premiered in 2018 through the Paramount Network, the series starring Kevin Costner grows in audience with each season and is now heading towards the fifth installment which has just started filming in Montana, as confirmed by the television network this Monday.

The series created, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan has been so popular that its prequel 1883 premiered on December 19 of last year and quickly became the most watched program on the Paramount + streaming platform worldwide. The spin-off told the origin story of the Dutton family, the ancestors of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), the main character of Yellowstone, revealing how they came to become the owners of the largest cattle ranch in the United States.

The hit series 1883 ended on February 27, but fans should get ready to see the continuation of the story through the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off called 1932. A new spin-off series that already has two experienced actors in the lead roles, as announced today by Paramount +.

Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford will star in the highly anticipated next installment of Yellowstone’s origin story, previously announced as 1932. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

So far, the Paramount+ streaming service has not revealed which characters Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will play in 1932, but it is known that they will be part of the family tree of John Dutton, as well as James and Margaret Dutton, the principals of 1883. The next story will lead a new generation of the family and will be set at the beginning of the 20th century in the midst of pandemics, drought and the Great economic depression of the 1930s.

The new series is the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan’s growing roster on Paramount Network and Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 includes Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming Lioness series, Tulaas King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and Land Man. , which 1932 is a working title and will be executive produced by creator John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

As 1932 takes its first steps into production, fans learned Monday that filming for Yellowstone season 5 has begun. Its debut is expected to arrive no later than autumn 2022 and it is likely that the next installment will be divided into two parts, although nothing is confirmed.