Yellowstone: Confirmed premiere date for season 5 of the drama with Kevin Costner

Yellowstone, the series created by Taylor Sheridan that has become one of the most successful dramas of its genre on television in recent decades, first premiered in mid-2018 and four years later it is quickly moving towards its season 5 to through the Paramount Network broadcast chain.

The cowboy drama primarily stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the family heir in charge of the largest cattle ranch in the United States, which is in constant conflict with its neighbors: the national park that runs the namesake, a tribe of natives and land developers who forcefully want to take over its vast expanses.

The successful series culminated its fourth installment in the first days of January of this year. Yellowstone season 5 is expected to begin filming development in mid-May, as previously reported, when it was said according to rumors that fans would get a premiere of the next few episodes in summer 2022. Now, in a recent Variety article, creator Taylor Sheridan confirmed that the next installment of the drama will possibly arrive on this date.

Yellowstone season 5 will feature a total of 14 episodes instead of the 10 that were released with the three most recent installments. Likewise, fans of the series will receive on their screens an upcoming fifth season divided into two parts.

This will likely be done for the purpose of the producers and Taylor Sheridan developing the universe comprising the second part of 1883 which will now be called 1932 and will be released via the Paramount+ streaming platform, much like the spin-off. off 6666, which is apparently under development.

The truth is that Yellowstone season 5 is preparing to be released in late summer 2022 according to Variety’s report. With the arrival of the new episodes of the series with Kevin Costner earlier than initially thought when it was said that it would probably premiere in the fall. With this in mind from the producers, it is possible that fans will receive on their screens the second part of the next installment in early 2023.