Yellowstone: Artists Reveal What We Suspected About Working With Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner has a long history in the industry and is full of glories, awards and applause. His resume is heavy with great performances for the big screen in Hollywood, now on television with the Yellowstone series he has shared the set with artists who are starting their career and see him as a paradigm and a role model, they tell us how the experience of being on the same set with this great actor.

Kelsey Asbille is in Yellowstone as Monica Dutton, Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) native wife with whom she lives on the local reservation, where she is a school teacher. For this actress to work alongside such an impressive cast on the set of this series, it doesn’t compare to the opportunity to share several scenes with the heaviest, Kevin Costner. The Oscar-winning actor-director plays patriarch John Dutton, and in a recent interview, Asbille admitted that working with Costner is like being “forever dazzled.”

“The man is a living legend,” Asbille noted, “He’s a real movie star, and they don’t like him anymore. So I think there’s one aspect where you’re constantly… I guess always dazzled is a good way to say it.” She also added that Costner is a pleasure to work with. “He’s had a career for a long time, but he still loves, he’s passionate about what he does. And I think that’s really contagious”; adding “He’s a great team player, so when you work with him, you immediately feel very comfortable. I think there’s a part of this job that will always feel very surreal.”

For his part, another member of the Yellowstone cast, Ryan Bingham, who plays cowboy Walker on the show, also revealed to the press that Costner is so realistic that he insists on shaking hands with every cast and crew member on the show. set daily before recording begins.

Similarly, an actress who just joined the cast of Yellowstone in season 4, Piper Perabo, pointed out that Costner also impressed her as soon as she met him. Perabo plays a protester named Summer Higgins, who initially comes into conflict with the Dutton family before having a one-night stand with John Dutton. Perabo’s first scenes in Yellowstone place her right in the middle of a protest going off the rails, and then right into a lengthy one-on-one dialogue exchange with Costner. “He was so crazy… I was like, ‘Okay, this is a lot for the first day,'” Perabo says with a smile. “But it was exciting.”

“It was also a bit intimidating,” she admits. “My first day with Kevin… he’s a real movie star, so when you do a scene with someone like that, you have all this movie history that you see. You know, Bull Durham and Dances With Wolves and Field of Dreams. So many movies that are on your mind from the first moment you see him. It’s a bit confusing. But he’s such a good actor, and he’s directed so many movies that you get down to business very quickly, because he’s so calm and steady.”

Yellowstone season 5 is scheduled to start filming in May, they will continue to tell the story of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. He will continue to confront the injustices that surround him, and the challenge of defending his land from those who would try to take it from him, while overcoming the recent death of his son and a recent diagnosis of colon cancer.