Yellowjackets: Survival Thriller Revamped for Season 2

Yellowjackets: Showtime revealed this Thursday (16) that the survival drama Yellowjackets will win a second season. In a statement, Showtime entertainment directors Gary Levine and Jana Winograde commented that the main reason for the series’ renewal was the positive reviews it has received, as in the case of the 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reproduction by more than four million users across all digital platforms, resulting in the second-largest debut of an original pay channel production, behind only Dexter: New Blood.

“It’s doing really well in terms of streaming subscriptions,” said Levine, in an interview with Deadline. “It was our second biggest streaming debut and it’s been growing every week. In terms of acclaim, in terms of buzz — no pun intended — and in terms of hard numbers, this show has just exploded. For it to be embraced as quickly and deeply as it has been by the public and critics, it’s a bit like catching lightning in a bottle — you can never anticipate that, but man, it’s terribly sweet when that happens.”

Yellowjackets, a production with elements of drama, mystery and horror, tells the story of a talented group of female football players who crash into a remote desert after suffering a plane crash. 25 years after the fall, the athletes remember the despair they experienced to survive in the wild, enduring the consequences of drastic attitudes and remembering traumas that, decades later, insist on disturbing them.

The first season of the series, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Ella Purnell, Sophie Thatcher, Keeya King, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger and Warren Kole, is on display at Paramount+ in Brazilian territory , with new episodes arriving weekly.