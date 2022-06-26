Yellowjackets Adult Lottie & Adult Van Casting Update from the Creators

The creators of “Yellow Jackets” provide mysterious information about the casting of adult versions of Lottie and Van for the second season of the show. “Yellow Vests,” first shown on Showtime last year, is a psychological horror and detective show that tells the story of a high school football team of high school girls who are fighting for survival after a deadly plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. The show quickly became a hit with both the public and critics, and currently boasts an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Part of the mystery of the show is that it takes place in two different time periods. While most of the action takes place in the past, when the students are trying to stay alive in the forest, the storyline, which takes place in the present, reveals some of those who survived, and hints at the yet unseen terrible events that the team experienced, and the lasting psychological effects that persist because of this. However, perhaps the biggest mystery is how the team becomes the cannibal cult shown in the opening minutes of The Yellow Jackets, and who is the leader of the masked cult. The Yellow Jackets features a large cast, including Melanie Lynskey, Tony Cypress, Ella Pernell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Sophie Thatcher.

In a new interview with Variety, creators Bart Nickerson, Esley Lyle and Jonathan Lisko discuss how close they are to announcing the casting of adult versions of Lottie and Van. The answer is quite mysterious, but it seems that fans will sooner or later find out who the new actors are, at least Nickerson hopes so. Check out the full casting update comments from Nickerson, Lyle and Lisko below:

Bart Nickerson: “I do not know how close we are to announcing this.”

Jonathan Lisko: “Right now you are witnessing a dramatic non-disclosure.”

Bart Nickerson: “I may be giving you an overly honest answer. We really hope that we are very close. We really aim to be closer soon.”

Production of the second season of “Yellow Jackets” is expected to begin at the end of August, and the creators are probably currently busy finding new actors and completing scripts. Lottie (Courtney Eaton), although she seemed somewhat harmless at the beginning of the show, soon begins to experience various hallucinations and visions and by the end of the first season of “Yellow Vests” takes a leading position in the group. Van (Liv Hewson), despite the fact that she was close to death after being torn apart by a wolf, stands the test, although it is not yet known what happened to her in the present.

While season 1 has answered some mysteries regarding what happened to the team when they got stuck in the Canadian wilderness, and about the supernatural forces that haunted them, season 2 “Yellow Jackets” has the opportunity to further expand both Lottie and Van. By studying what these characters look like in the present, the Yellow Jackets could provide additional answers as to who is the leader of the masked cult and what impact Van’s contact with death had on her. Although there is currently no release date for the second season of “Yellow Vests”, the production schedule suggests that it could be released at the end of this year or early 2023.