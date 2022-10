What a super sweet birthday party in the Koch family! On October 2, 2021, the daughter of Yeliz Koch (28 years old) and Jimmy Blue Oxenknecht (30 years old) was born Snow Elani (1 year old). So last weekend there was a special event: the baby turned one year old. The ex-bachelor’s candidate insisted on celebrating this event with dignity. Eliz arranged a nice celebration for her daughter, including a personal birthday cake and a chocolate bar!