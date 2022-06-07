Yelan and Xiao Banners Break Genshin Impact Sales Records

The long-awaited 2.7 update for Genshin Impact was released on May 31, bringing with it a new 5-star character Hydro Elan, as well as the reuse of the Xiao banner, which immediately broke the sales records of the first day. Based on the typical six-week release cycle of Genshin Impact, it was initially expected that version 2.7 would appear on May 11. However, HoYoverse has announced that the update will be delayed and players will receive compensation in the meantime. The longer—than—usual wait doesn’t seem to have deterred Genshin Impact players-and perhaps bonus Primogems spurred more intense rolling-with the most recent banners having record spending.

Genshin Impact was released in September 2020 and recorded the best sales for the first year among all video games in history, and its profit is estimated at $ 3 billion. Despite numerous controversies and incessant leaks, Genshin Impact continues to gain strength thanks to the latest Genshin Impact update, Hidden Dreams in the Depths, demonstrating record spending in applications through the game’s gacha system.

According to GenshinLab, Elan and Xiao banners set a new sales record for the first day for the Chinese market: iOS revenue on the day of the release of update 2.7 amounted to $ 9.8 million. Yelan’s banner and Xiao’s repeat banner overtook the previous leader, Raiden Shogun, whose first banner received $9.3 million in the first day of iOS revenue in China alone. The electroarchon Raiden Shogun was first added to Genshin Impact as a playable character in version 2.1 and received a reuse of his Reign of Serenity banner in the Genshin Impact 2.5 update.

The record success of the Yelan and Xiao banners in version 2.7 is multifaceted, and several factors influenced its popularity. Firstly, the delay in the Genshin Impact 2.7 update caused a lot of anticipation among Genshin Impact players, which caused excitement about the release of Yelan. In addition, Elan has already been mentioned as one of the best Sub-DPS characters in the game, drawing comparisons with another outstanding Hydro Sub-DPS character Xingqiu. The popularity of the Xiao banner is more surprising, as the character had already received a reuse of his “Invitation to Worldly Life” banner earlier this year. However, Xiao remains one of the main characters of DPS Genshin Impact, especially for Anemo, so this could have played a role in his recent banner sales.

Genshin Impact’s record-breaking success is not going to stop anytime soon, as the role-playing game attracts new players with each new update. The upcoming appearance of the Dendro Sumeru region in version 3.0 promises to be just as successful, and many Genshin Impact players are eager to get their hands on the first in-game Dendro game characters that have not yet been officially announced. As the popularity of Genshin Impact continues to grow, it is quite possible that the sales record of Elan and Xiao for the first day will be broken and if the previous sales of banners with Genshin Impact characters continue, it is only a matter of time.