Yeezy Employees Traveled Over 900 Miles on Private Jets Due to One Odd Kanye West Demand from Adidas

Kanye West turned from a billionaire into a millionaire after Adidas stopped working with Yeezy. Over the years, West’s partnership with Adidas has brought him billions in business. As a result, when internationally recognized sports brands such as GAP severed relations with the rapper, the rapper’s fortune plummeted. Now the employees of Yeezy openly talk about the amount of work they had to do when the brand collaborated with Adidas.

In 2019, Kanye surprised his family by taking them to Monster Lake Ranch in Wyoming. But he wasn’t just going to spend time there with his family; he had other plans.

Kanye West wanted to build a “Yeezy Campus”

There were several signs that Adidas AG’s relationship with the rapper was doomed from the very beginning. But some shocking revelations emerged after the two brands broke off the relationship. In 2019, Kanye West purchased a huge ranch in Cody, Wyoming. The value of this ranch at that time was estimated at about $14 million. Immediately after that, the rapper demanded that his then partner Adidas open one of his facilities near his ranch.

And Adidas did open a business next to his ranch, but this led to a huge workload for employees. Adidas has moved some employees associated with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand to a new location near his home, which the artist insisted on creating.

Later, the employees said that they had to travel about 900 miles on a private plane for work. They fly from California to Wyoming at the beginning of the week and return by Friday evening. Most of the employees were so disappointed with this trip to work that they moved to Wyoming for good. According to Business Insider, 90 of Yeezy’s employees live in the state.

According to some company employees, West’s original goal was to open the Yeezy headquarters in Chicago in 2018. However, Ye later settled in Los Angeles, briefly calling Wyoming home.

West is currently facing the consequences of his anti-Semitic comments and related rants on social media, with many employees and friends distancing themselves from the rapper. While time will tell us what will happen next in Ye’s life, let us know what you think about the spontaneous whims and demands of the rapper.