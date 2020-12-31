Yearbook 2020: The most important news of the year

We take stock of the most important news of 2020 in the video game industry, the facts, names and titles that have marked an unpredictable year.

No one would have imagined that 2020 was going to leave us with a calendar full of information like the one we have experienced during the last twelve months. As every year, in MeriStation we say goodbye to the course on New Year’s Eve with our particular yearbook, a meeting where we remember what the medium that unites us has given of itself. This time with the particularity of having been disrupted by a pandemic from which this sector has also been affected.

2020 has been the year of the new generation, but also of the titles that accompanied us during confinement; the year of Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda for a dizzying amount of money; the year there was no E3; the year where there was no Nintendo Direct. The year where the video game became more important than ever within the expendable luxuries of life. The year, in short, where delays and communication invite deep reflection.

This is how this unforgettable year 2020 has been in the world of video games,

The march of Dan Houser, Rockstar co-founder and GTA producer

Dan Houser, Creative Vice President of Rockstar Games and head of series such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, was leaving the company this February. A news of scope, not so much because of the media impact of his figure, but because of what his person has meant in the genesis and growth of the North American firm, that is capable of publishing a video game capable of selling more than 135 million copies in seven years. Both he and his brother were two of the four founding partners of Rockstar Games in 1998; Since then, a multitude of commercial successes, the writing of unforgettable stories and the construction of worlds that, even today, remain immersive and imposing despite the fact that many of them have already passed several decades. Who knows if one day we will know what his last creative contribution was before he left.

Rod Fergusson’s departure from The Coalition and his signing by Blizzard

The year 2020 started with showers before the storm, there is no doubt. February also left us with the departure of Rod Fergusson from The Coalition (Xbox Game Studios) after finishing his work on Gears 5. The manager signed for Blizzard, an unexpected move that translates into the change of Gears for Diablo. The Canadian producer, who had led the start of the saga at Epic Games back in 2005 and 2006, became part of Blizzard Entertainment to take over the Diablo saga, which is currently continuing to polish that highly anticipated Diablo IV as project supervisor .

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the Konami Code

Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a Japanese Konami developer and creator of the mythical trick known as “Konami Code,” passed away at the end of February. He never likes to give news of this type, but in this case they help us to translate his departure into a sincere gratitude for his contribution to the environment. Although his profile was not well known today, he is responsible for one of the most popular cheats or codes in the video game industry, a combination of buttons on the control pad that helped players of the eighties to overcome the most difficult levels of many of the games of the Japanese company. To highlight, the “Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A and Start” of Gradius for NES. The transcendence of this sequence of code reached works of sagas like Gradius, Contra, Castlevania, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dance Dance Revolution, Metal Gear, Silent Hill and many more. He even today he is honored.



