Year-end deals on PS4: up to 70% off

PS Store starts a special promotion with discounts on Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Death Standing and many more.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a new sale promotion on PS4 games through the PlayStation Store. Under the name ‘End of the Year Deals’, the company’s official digital store drops the price by up to 70% on several hundred games, with such prominent names as Red Dead Redemption 2, Death Stranding, Control, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey or Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Only until next December 22 at 23:59 (CET), PS4 and PS5 players can access the PS Store to buy and download the games they want, which as we say have discounts that in many cases are below than half its standard price.

And yes, all PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition users are eligible for the promotion because Sony’s new console is backward compatible with 99% of the more than 4000 PS4 games in both physical and digital formats. If we buy them with our PSN account on PS4, we will see them ipso facto in our PlayStation 5 library. Some have improvements.

Featured games up to 70% off on PS4 for a limited time

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99

Death Stranding Was € 69.99 – € 19.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Was € 69.99 – now € 19.59

Assassin’s Creed Origins Was € 69.99 – now € 15.39

Assassin’s Creed Unity Was € 29.99 – now € 11.99

Control Was € 29.99 – now € 17.99

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition Was € 29.99 – now € 11.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Was € 59.99 – now € 23.99

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Was € 69.99 – now € 11.19

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition Was € 89.99 – now € 44.99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Was € 29.99 – now € 10.19

House Flipper Was € 24.99 – now € 16.24

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Was € 54.99 – now € 23.64

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition Was € 99.99 – now € 19.59

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Was € 19.99 – now € 14.99

Ratchet & Clank Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Was € 29.99 – now € 5.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99



