Yasuke: Netflix anime has trailer released; look!

Yasuke, a Netflix anime inspired by an African man who acted under the command of Oda Nobunaga in the 1500s, had, today (14), a new trailer released to the Japanese public. Netflix’s animation also revealed its Japanese cast, which includes actor Jun Soejima voicing the title character. Meanwhile, Lakeith Stanfield does Yasuke’s voice in English dubbing.

The anime will have a total of 6 episodes and will premiere worldwide on streaming on April 29.

The Japanese cast also comprises Takehiro as Oda Nobunaga, Kiko Tamura as Saki, Yoshiko Sakakibara as Yami no Daimyoo, Fusako Urabe as Natsumaru, Shigeru Ushiyama as Abraham, Yu Kamio as Morisuke, Eri Kitamura as Ishikawa, Kenji Kitamura as thinks, Shunsuke Kubozuka as Hart, Hiroki Nanami as Nikita and Rie Tanaka as Ichika.

Check out Yasuke’s trailer:

Yasuke: learn more about the Netflix anime

In streaming production, Satoshi Iwataki is the chief animation director while Takeru Sato is the chief technical director. Jun’ichi Higashi is art director, Yuki Nomoto is the director of CG 3D and Hyo Gyu Park is the director of photography composition.

In a war-torn feudal Japan, full of mystery and magic, the greatest known ronin, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social unrest in the midst of war, he must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child, who is the target of the bloodthirsty forces of darkness and warlords. The story of Yasuke, the first African samurai who served the legendary Oda Nobunaga, will be presented to the world.

Yasuke is available on Netflix on April 29. Be sure to check it out!