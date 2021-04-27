Yasuke: Netflix Anime Has New Trailer and Poster Released; look!

Yasuke: In order to cheer up viewers for the premiere of their new anime series, Yasuke, Netflix has released a new trailer, poster, and also confirmed a few more names for the voice cast.

The plot follows Yasuke, a black samurai in war-torn feudal Japan, who, after shamefully losing a battle against invading forces and being betrayed by everyone he knows, is ordered by his commander to decapitate him, and this painful loss send him into exile.

The story looks like something out of an Akira Kurosawa movie when Yasuke meets a young mother who pleads for her help and protection as she travels with her sick daughter to a place where they can receive treatment.

The trailer strongly suggests that the young woman’s illness has a supernatural component, and that some very powerful and malevolent forces are behind her to claim this magic for her own nefarious purposes.

Check out:

The poster features a Yasuke wielding a sword with the little girl he swore to protect behind him. It is surrounded by a cold blue aura. Bright red eyes and shadowy figures enliven the background, and the show’s slogan, “Fight with honor”, is stamped at the top.

The announcement also includes confirmation of 11 more voice cast members, including Takehiro Hira (Nobunaga), Maya Tanita (Saki), Ming-Na Wen (Natsumaru), Paul Nakauchi (Morisuke) and Noshi Dalal as the Dark General, Kurosaka.

The series will be produced by the well-known Japanese animation studio MAPPA. LaKeith Stanfield, who voices the title character, also serves as executive producer along with director LeSean Thomas. In addition, Flying Lotus, a Grammy-nominated artist, is producing music for the series.

Yasuke arrives on Netflix on April 29!