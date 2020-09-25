Yashashime: Inuyasha will continue the saga

The streaming platform Crunchyroll confirmed on Wednesday (23) that the series Yashashime: Princess Half-Demon should debut in the catalog in October. The anime is receiving a good hype from fans as it is a continuation of the Inuyasha saga, an animation that was successful in the 2000s.

The plot and production of Yashashime: Princess Half-Demon

The anime will tell the story of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru’s daughters on a journey through time. Towa and Setsuna are half-youkai twins who end up separated during a forest fire. Searching for his sister, Towa ends up entering a mysterious tunnel and ends up in Japan today, where she is raised by Sota, the brother of Kagome Higurashi.

After 10 years, the portal that separates the two is reopened and Towa finds her sister, who is now a youkai hunter in the service of Kohaku. The negative surprise is that Setsuna does not remember her sister. In search of the lost past, the two join Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, on a great adventure.

The anime is directed by Teruo Sato. Some well-known names from the original saga are back, such as Yoshihito Hishinuma, Katsuyuki Sumisawa and Kaoru Wada, who act, respectively, in the functions of character design, scripts and soundtrack.

Yashashime: Princess Half-Demon is set to debut simultaneously in Brazil and Japan. The anime will enter the Crunchyroll catalog on October 3rd.



