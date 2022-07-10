Yankees and Royals Reportedly Discussed Major Trade

It is reported that the New York Yankees and Kansas City talked about a deal involving Andrew Benintendi.

The post was first reported by John Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintende is likely to be pushed by the MLB trade deadline of August 2, especially considering he is a free agent at the end of the season.

Benintende has played in 82 games for the Royals this season and is currently batting .317 with three home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had 97 hits from 306 balls.

Unsurprisingly, the Yankees will be interested in him as they are set to make the playoffs again this season. However, now the price of Benintendi is “too high,” according to Heyman and Martin.

We’ll see if that changes in the next few weeks. The Yankees are currently 61-24 and have a 15-game advantage over the Boston Red Sox and first-place Alabama in the East.

They also have the best result in the American League, because there is a little less than half of the season left until the end of the season.