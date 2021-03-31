A step behind Xiaomi introduced its new logo at the Mega Launch event on March 30th came from Yandex. The company’s new logo took its place in the search engine.

Yandex changed its logo after Xiaomi

Founded in 1997, Yandex was active in the fields of e-commerce, navigation, mobile applications and advertising as well as the search engine.

The logo change that takes the car brands into the wild; it also influenced technology giants. The design of the letter “Y” was the first noticeable detail in the logo, which has not changed much compared to the past.

Brands that recently changed their logos

The new Amazon logo, which was launched in January, caused controversy when it brought to mind the Adolf Hitler mustache due to the blue band strip on the top. As a result of these discussions that almost divided social media into two, the company finally got to the point. It organized the application icon with a few small taps.

The automobile market, which confronts us with a new design approach, draws attention with its 2D logo designs. Introducing its concept cars at the Renaulution event, Renault appeared with its new logo inspired by the logo it introduced in 1925.

According to the statement made by Peugeot, which redefines its personality and character with its new logo, it opens a new page in the history of the company. Since 1850, Peugeot, which has 10 different logos, always bearing the lion emblem, introduced the 11th logo of its brand, designed by the global design studio Peugeot Design Lab.

