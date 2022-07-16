Yana Kramer jokes that she has a “new man in my life” after Ian Shinelli broke up — her puppy!

A warning about a new person? Almost four months after Yana Kramer and Ian Shinelli announced the breakup of their whirlwind romance, the country singer seems to have found a connection she can’t wait to show off.

“Okay, guys, do you want to meet a new man in my life?” the 38—year-old One Tree Hill graduate asked her TikTok subscribers in a video on Friday, July 15, before showing her new canine companion to the camera. “Leo, you’re home, baby.

Kramer, who captioned her video “Warning about a New Man,” further documented kawapu’s first night at home via Instagram after he met her daughter Jolie, 6, and her son Jace, 3.

“Now a family of 4 people 🐾. We love you, Leo,” the singer of “I Got the Boy”, who shares two children with ex—husband Mike Kossin, signed photos of the trio and their new dog on Instagram.

Hours earlier, Kramer teased that she had just returned home to Nashville from a trip and was “so excited” to hug her children and introduce them to someone special.

“Look who’s home,” the Michigan native wrote in an Instagram Story clip Friday, showing the moment Jolie and Jace saw their new puppy before immediately running over to hug him. — It’s Leo!

After her little ones ran around with a new dog, Kramer spent precious time cuddling with Leo. “Hi, Leo, you’re such a good boy,” she whispered in the second story clip, kissing him. “I’m obsessed. Are you the new man in my life? I love you.”

The jokes of the Football Mom-madam actress about her new man appeared a few months after she confirmed her breakup with 36-year-old Shinelli in April.

“When I really love myself, I will never agree to anything again,” Kramer said during a May appearance on the “It Sure Is A Beautiful Day” podcast, noting that she was “emotionally exhausted” after their breakup. “I give people a lot of mercy and understand that people make mistakes. But there are certain boundaries that I’m so bad at sticking to.”

The “History” singer, who was previously married to a 35-year-old former football player between 2015 and 2021, told podcast host Katt Sadler that she wants to find love again while she “[loves] herself.” first.

“I don’t respect myself when I stay in something that I know is not what I want from someone. I don’t want to be with someone who just lied to me,” the Lifetime actress, who debuted an affair with Shinelli in December 2021, said at the time. “Like, this is not the relationship I want, because then all my past triggers come out and I become someone I am not. This is something that I also have to realize.”