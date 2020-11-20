Yalitza Aparicio wore on a Latin Grammy night

Yalitza Aparicio was one of the sensations of the 2020 Latin Grammy night and that is that the Oaxacan did not wear one, not two … but six different looks, each one better than the previous one. And if you could not see the full gala, here we leave you a detail of each of their outfits.

1. To start

Before the event, Yalitza was seen with an elegant and long red dress. The look was ideal for the afternoon before her big night. It was a garment of the Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz.

2. Of yellow

Her first change was to give interviews prior to the awards, for this her stylist Sophie López chose this flowered and fresh yellow dress.

3. To hit the carpet

When it was her turn to walk the red carpet, Yalitza wore this suit in Mexican pink from the Helo Rocha brand. Without a doubt, she wasted glamor and elegance.

4. Elegant in black

With this design by Vitor Zerbinato, she opened the night and took the stage. She paired the dress with open sneakers and matching earrings.

5. Beautiful in white

Yalitza looked like a doll with this white Carolina Herrera dress, for her hair she wore a flower arrangement that combined perfectly with her makeup.

6. And to close

Yalitza’s last outfit was in charge of designer Jonathan Cohen, it was a blue mini dress that made her look like a professional dancer. Her loose hair and silver sneakers were the icing on the cake.



