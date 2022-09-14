Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden announced for 2023

A new Yakuza spin-off titled As Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has been announced for release in 2023. The popularity of the Yakuza series in the West has only grown since Yakuza 0 introduced the series to a completely new audience in 2023. Yakuza: Like a Dragon 2017 and 2020 managed to raise the series to even greater mass success, acting as a soft reboot and an excellent starting point for newcomers. “RGG Studios”, “Like a Dragon 8”, “Like a Dragon Gayden”.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon became the first main entry in the series to star a new protagonist, and the studio announced that it had fired the former protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza 6: Song of Life. Although it was a great call for a soft reboot of the series and the introduction of a new location, new game mechanics and a new protagonist in Ichiban Kasuga, this did not prevent Kiryu from appearing in the main story as a Dragon. Now, with today’s announcement as Dragon 8, which is scheduled for release in 2024, it has become known that Kiryu will return to lead the next main entry along with Ichiban.

While many fans are excited about this discovery, there is an understandable crowd that is baffled by Sega’s decision to bring the character back as the main character after the Yakuza 6 finale. Fortunately, Sega came more than prepared, announcing as Haydn the Dragon. : The Man who Erased his name, a new side game that takes place between the events of Yakuza 6 and As a Dragon, which will also lead directly to as a Dragon 8. Moreover, the game is planned as a release for different generations. in 2023, together with the already released remake, as a Dragon: Ishin.

Sega described the Dragon game, created for fans who have been with the series from the very beginning, and confirmed that the game will use fighting from past games that preceded Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Sega also confirmed that it will be a shorter game in the series, claiming that it will be about half the size of a regular Yakuza game, similar in religion to the upcoming Killer: Mirage from Ubisoft. However, he stated that the game would be more substantial than the DLC Lost Judgment: This year’s Kaito Files, which took approximately 7-10 hours to complete, meaning it would still be a significant Yakuza entry.

Like Dragon Hayden: The Man Who Erased His Name in, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.