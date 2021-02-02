Yakuza: spin-off Judgment will have version for PS5

Previously exclusive to PlayStation 4, Judgment, a spin-off from the Yakuza series, will also win a version for PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Xbox Series X / S that will be available for purchase from April 23.

It was mentioned by Sega that those who have the version of the game for the old platform will have to buy this edition again, which will have support for 60 frames per second, improvements in loading time and all DLCs previously released.

See the ad trailer below:

Although Judgment is not a game in the Yakuza series, it takes place in the same universe (and even in the same city) as the games in the franchise. Although the title is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Google Stadia, there are no PC or Xbox One versions planned so far. The game is priced at $ 39.90.

