Yakuza: Sega game franchise will become a film

Good news for fans of Kazuma Kiryu de Yakuza, the game will win a film adaptation! The information was revealed today (24), by 1212 Entertainment (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – 2019) and Wild Sheep Content (The Rain).

Yakuza is Sega’s second best-selling franchise after Sonic The Hedgehog, which started there in 2002 on the PS2 and has been garnering a legion of fans not only in Japan, but in the West as well.

“Yakuza offers us a new playground in which we can define compelling stories with complex characters in a unique setting that the public has rarely seen before. Kazuma Kiryu’s saga has cinematic appeal – a mix of kinetic action with comedy explosions, several converging stories and an exciting journey towards redemption “declared 1212.

Unfortunately, Sega did not reveal any further details about the production of the feature or a release date.



