Yakuza Saga Will Remain As RPG and Judgment Will Be Focused On Action

Yakuza: In an interview given to IGN this Friday (7), the creator of Yakuza, Toshihiro Nagoshi, gave more details about the future of the franchise and confirmed that the turn-based RPG system used in Yakuza: Like a Dragon will remain as the main mechanic of the saga, while the Judgment spin-off arc will focus on the action.

Until Like a Dragon, the Yakuza saga was known for its beat ’em up style of play, putting players in the midst of free movement and combat mechanics with manual help from the game. Now, the new system introduced by the latest title has proven to be a hit with fans, and the trend is that it will be increasingly explored in the sequences.

“The Yakuza series has been transformed into a turn-based RPG. On the other hand, over the years, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has accumulated resources and know-how to make flashy and exciting action games that are effortless to enjoy. We decided that we must leave our action gameplay to live through Lost Judgment, “said Toshihiro Nagoshi, also confirming that the Judgment sequence will follow the predecessor’s game patterns.

