Yakuza Remastered Collection and Yakuza 6

Sega confirms that the entire numbered saga of Yakuza will be available on Microsoft’s subscription service and dates its release on it and on PC.

A stronghold of the PlayStation brand for many years, the Yakuza saga has already been fully delivered to Xbox and its cross-platform status. Proof of this is that at The Game Awards 2020 the arrival of all deliveries of the series to Xbox Game Pass has been announced. Although in recent months it had welcomed Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, Microsoft’s subscription service will also soon embrace The Yakuza Remastered Collection (which includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5), as well as Yakuza. 6: The Song of Life. The compilation will land on January 28, 2021 on Game Pass (both console and PC), while the sixth installment will do the same on March 25, 2021.

It would remain to add to the equation Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which acts as Yakuza 7, although it represents such a big change at the level of protagonist, style and mechanics that it has abandoned any type of numbering. The game came out on November 13, received an 8.2 in the MeriStation analysis and in the new generation is a temporary exclusive to Xbox Series X / S. Another example of the paradigm shift that Microsoft wants to star in, who for a long time has been seeking to reinforce its catalog and presence in Japan with more games of Eastern origin.

Xbox Ads at The Game Awards 2020

But the arrival of the Yakuza saga to Game Pass has not been the only news of Phil Spencer and company for the Geoff Keighley awards gala. Microsoft has also used the event to resurrect Perfect Dark, show gameplay from exclusive games such as Warhammer 40K: Darktide, and sign agreements such as ARK 2. It has not been the only novelty of Xbox Game Pass, which has also confirmed the imminent arrival of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Among Us in service.



