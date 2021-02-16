Yakuza Remastered Collection, analysis Xbox One

Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 arrive remastered on Xbox One under the Yakuza Remastered Collection bundle. We tell you what their news are.

Just a few months ago we received the great Yakuza: Like a Dragon on consoles, the eighth video game in the Yakuza saga that has introduced innumerable changes to its game mechanics. Just in case you haven’t enjoyed the previous ones, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have made an effort to make them reach as many platforms as possible.

In this case, we are going to talk about Yakuza Remastered Collection, the remastering of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5, three video games that are now debuting on Xbox One and that also do so under the protection of the Game Pass subscription service. Don’t miss our analysis of the Yakuza Remastered Collection for Xbox One.

Yakuza Legacy

Today it is quite difficult for you not to know what the Yakuza saga is about, a franchise that was born with the Yakuza video game -as such- in 2005 for the PlayStation 2 console and that we were lucky to receive a year later in our country, And translated into Spanish! In most installments we handle Kazuma Kiryu, a member of one of the bloodiest Yakuza clans in Japan, the Tojo clan. Like everything in life, there are certain nuances in this aspect because Kazuma’s life has too many ups and downs that it would give for an article like the one we published here a little over a month ago. Check it out to learn more about the general history of the franchise.

What we have now in hand is a remastering of chapters Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5, with Kiryu Kazuma as the protagonist in all of them, but also with other playable characters that provide greater diversity to the plot. As there are several analyzes of each installment in this holy house, you can click on the attached links in the numbers of each iteration to learn more about its history, milestones and characteristics that make each installment unique.

One of the things that is important to emphasize is that this Yakuza Remastered Collection for Xbox One has not received the Kiwami treaty as it is commonly called. This treatment refers to the reimagining of the game under a new engine, which we already saw in Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Said engine renewed the first two installments with a beastly quality and multiple improvements not only visual, but also playable.