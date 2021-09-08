Yakuza May Have New Games Outside Japan, Second Dev

Yakuza is a series of games that has been known for its detailed setting of various cities in Japan. But studio Ryu Ga Gotoku, responsible for the game’s development, may be considering taking the franchise to new countries, according to one of its developers.

Kazuki Hosokawa, director of Lost Judgment, recently gave an interview to The Gamer website talking about the studio’s upcoming release. During the conversation, he commented that he would like to explore other countries in some game from the Yakuza franchise.

The creator said the studio plans to continue its global releases in future titles, highlighting the possibility for Yakuza characters to face new challenges and adventures in countries other than Japan. Developers seem interested in attracting more and more audiences outside their homeland as well. .

Yakuza recreates real places for the game world, with very subtle changes where you need it, but with impressive fidelity in most of the setting. One of the best-known locations in the series is Kamurocho, a fictional district made as a reflection of Kabukicho, which exists. The last game in the series takes place in Yokohama, which will also play host to Lost Judgment, the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku studio.

Lost Judgment will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S globally on September 24th. There are no plans so far for the game to be ported to the PC.