Yakuza: Like a Dragon will not arrive on PS5 until 2021

Sega confirms the release date of the title on PlayStation 5 and confirms the best free ones when moving from PS4 to the next generation.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon had already confirmed its release date in all its versions except for PS5. So much so, that the new installment of the Sega franchise will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series on November 10, while the date of its arrival on PlayStation 5 was still unknown; until now. And it is that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will not reach the new generation of Sony until March 3, 2021, date on which it will go on sale for that console. And taking advantage of the occasion, Sega has announced the improvement measures from PS4 to PS5 for the game, in addition to updating the minimum and recommended requirements for the PC version.

Download the PS5 version if you have the PS4 version

And it is that beyond confirming the launch of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS5, from Sega a measure that many other studies share and that is none other than backward compatibility in intergenerational titles has been announced. Thus, users who get the version of PS4 as of November 10, 2020, will be able to download the version with graphical improvements of PS5 on the new Sony console through the PS Store for free. Of course, the game save files will not be compatible between consoles, so those who make the jump to the next gen from PS4 will have to start Yakuza: Like a Dragon from the beginning.



