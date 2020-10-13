Yakuza: Like a Dragon will look for 1440p / 30 FPS

The Xbox Series X version, which MeriStation has already had the opportunity to test, runs in 4K at 60 FPS.

The Yakuza story did not end with the end of Kazuma Kiryu’s story arc in the sixth installment of the saga. SEGA and the development studio will continue to delve into the world of the Japanese mafia with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which debuts a new protagonist and a new turn-based combat system. At MeriStation we were already able to test the Xbox Series X version, which, as we published, will enjoy 4K resolution and 60 FPS. And what will happen to the second of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles? The answer has been provided in a recent streaming dedicated to the video game.

During the broadcast of the program, the PR of SEGA, Zack Reese, has dedicated himself to answering the questions that fans have written through the chat. One of the players has asked about the performance of the title on Xbox Series S, to which Reese has replied that the study is focused on getting it to work in two possible ways: 1440p at 30 FPS or 900p at 60 FPS. Therefore, players will have to choose between resolution or a higher frame rate.

On sale November 10

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will go on sale the same day of the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, that is, on November 10. It will also appear on PlayStation 4 and PC, while the PlayStation 5 version will not be ready until months later, March 2021. Although the intergenerational update will be free, players on Sony’s machine will not be able to carry over their progression between one and another.

In this production we handle Ichiban Kasuga, a staunch fan of the Dragon Quest saga, but who is fully involved in the affairs of the Japanese mafia. The RPG component is reproduced in the combat system, which is no longer in real time, but rather mimics Japanese RPG titles.



