Yakuza Like a Dragon was beat ’em up

In an interview with Archipel, Toshihiro Nagoshi, CCO of Sega and creator of the Yakuza series, gave more details about the development process of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, revealing that the leap from traditional beat ’em up to turn-based RPG started as a prank on April 1st, but was made official after having a good reception by the fans.

In April 2019, Sega released a teaser trailer for Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which featured a more comical than usual tone by showing a super exaggerated and endless battle based on classic turn-based mechanics. What was supposed to be a joke, then, soon became the publisher’s total focus.

“At the beginning, I said, kind of as a joke, that we could do an RPG. We released a video from April 1st. Many people believed that we were already doing an RPG at that time,” commented Nagoshi. “In fact, that was a video made just as a prank on April Fool’s Day.”

According to the creator, Like a Dragon was still an action game when the images were shown, but the good reception of the video caused the producers to change direction completely, escaping the directions that the saga had proposed for years.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC. The PS5 version will be released only in March 2021.



